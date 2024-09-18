FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS - Citizens for Modern Transit (CMT) – the region’s transit advocacy organization – recognized five “Champions of Transit” at its 40th Annual Meeting, held in downtown St. Louis on Sept. 13. During the event, CMT presented the 2024 Chairman’s Award to its General Counsel Larry Katzenstein; the 2024 New Initiatives Award to the City of Fairview Heights and 2024 Service Awards to Ten Toe Express® walk leader Mary Fran Balmer and longtime Metro Transit employees Eddie Cooley and Bruce Williams. CMT’s “Champions of Transit” awards are given on an annual basis and designed to celebrate the efforts of organizations, municipalities and individuals advocating for a safe and effective transit system in the St. Louis region.

Katzenstein, of the Central West End, who received the 2024 Chairman’s Award, has voluntarily served as CMT’s general counsel for more than three decades. Over the years, he helped create CMT’s endowment, addressed all legal questions, served on CMT’s Finance Committee and established a host of internal policies. Katzenstein is a regular transit rider, and his leadership has served as a true testament to his commitment to further public transit and the mission of CMT.

Fairview Heights Mayor Mark Kupsky was presented with the 2024 New Initiatives Award on behalf of the City of Fairview Heights for the city’s role in helping to build ridership on public transit. This includes playing a key leadership role in transforming portions of the Fairview Heights Transit Center into an interactive, playful and engaging corridor, featuring a “Love Where You Live” theme.

The project was completed in August 2024 and is the sixth Transit Stop Transformation Project spearheaded by CMT, AARP in St. Louis, St. Clair County Transit District (SCCTD) and Metro Transit. The City of Fairview Heights is also working with SCCTD on bike trail development that connects to its MetroBikeLink System. This network of more than 30 miles of interconnecting trails and bike paths in Southwestern Illinois seamlessly links to six Metro Transit Centers, including the one in Fairview Heights.

The three individuals recognized with 2024 Service Awards have spent many years serving the transit community. Balmer of the St. Louis Hill neighborhood is one of the original walk leaders for CMT’s Ten Toe Express® program and retired in late 2023. During her 17-year tenure, she led 400 walks to an array of St. Louis area destinations with the intent of helping active, older adults utilize public transportation, along with their own ten toes, to get where they want to go. She is an energetic program expert, who has mentored other walk leaders and ultimately helped build ridership. Cooley of S. Louis and Williams of Florissant have dedicated their entire careers to Metro Transit. Cooley is an 80-year-old, paint shop sander who works daily at Metro Transit’s Central Facility. He has been employed with the transit provider for 51 years and has no plans to retire. Williams was a Metro Transit operator for 50 years. Both have participated in Metro’s mentorship program, helping to promote the benefits of working for Metro Transit, and are credited for their commitment and leadership to the transit industry and helping to ensure high-quality, local transit service.

“It is our honor to honor these true champions of public transit,” commented Kimberly Cella, executive director of Citizens for Modern Transit. “Each award recipient is to be commended for their tireless commitment to public transit.”

For more information about Citizens for Modern Transit and it work to further public transit accessibility, visit www.cmt-stl.org or call (314) 231-7272.

Citizens for Modern Transit (CMT) is the region’s transit advocacy organization. It was established in 1985 to help bring light rail to St. Louis and works to develop, support and enhance programming and initiatives to ensure safe, convenient and affordable access to the region’s integrated public transportation system. CMT champions, challenges, encourages and advocates for public transit in an effort to drive economic growth and improve the quality of life in the St. Louis region. To learn more, visit www.cmt-stl.org.

