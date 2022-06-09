ST. LOUIS - As prices at the pump continue to rise, Citizens for Modern Transit (CMT) is encouraging area residents to consider utilizing public transit in recognition of National Dump the Pump Day on Friday, June 17, 2022. The organization has a FREE Try & Ride program that makes it easy for those who are new to MetroLink or MetroBus to familiarize themselves with the region’s integrated system to get them where they need to go. Those who register for the program on National Dump the Pump Day will be entered into a prize drawing for free transit passes for one year. Registration can be complete at www.cmt-stl.org.

“Public transit is a safe, convenient and cost-effective transportation option, but many shy away from it because of the unknowns – including which route or line to take, how to purchase tickets and more,” commented Kimberly Cella, executive director of Citizens for Modern Transit. “The Try & Ride program addresses these concerns head-on. It has helped more than 8,800 individuals familiarize themselves with the system and has been credited with turning many first-time transit users into regular transit commuters.”

The Try & Ride program is open to any Missouri or Illinois residents who don’t already utilize the St. Louis region’s public transportation system for their workday commutes. Upon registering, each program participant receives personalized transit routes, a month of complimentary tickets and a list of tips for using transit. The program requires riders to commit to utilizing the bus or train for one additional month at their own expense for a total of two months.

Registration also automatically enrolls individuals in the Guaranteed Ride Home program, which provides subsidized access for those needing to take a cab ride or utilize a rental car or ride-hailing service like Lyft in the case of an emergency or unexpected schedule change at work.

“A monthly transit pass is $78 and provides unlimited rides on the MetroLink and MetroBus,” added Cella. “This is an affordable means for traveling, especially considering skyrocketing gas prices.”

To learn more about CMT’s Try & Ride Program or to register, visit www.cmt-stl.org.

About Citizens for Modern Transit

Citizens for Modern Transit (CMT) is the region’s transit advocacy organization. It was established in 1985 to help bring light rail to St. Louis and works to develop, support and enhance programming and initiatives to ensure safe, convenient and affordable access to the region’s integrated public transportation system. CMT champions, challenges, encourages and advocates for public transit to drive economic growth and improve the quality of life in the St. Louis region.

