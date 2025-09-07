GRANITE CITY - Civic Memorial's Max Weber finished second in the field, with Landon Harris of host Granite City placing third. But it was St. Louis University High who won the boys team championship in the 52nd annual Pete Robinson/Harry Lang Granite City Cross Country Invitational meet, held Saturday morning at Wilson Park in Granite City.

The Junior Billikens won the meet with 37 points, far outdistancing second-place Edwardsville, who had 122 points, while CM came in third at 172 points, O'Fallon was fourth at 187 points, and Mt. Vernon rounded out the top five with 190 points. Highland came in sixth with 197 points, Belleville West was ninth at 259 points, Metro-East Lutheran was 12th with 318 points, Triad came in 13th at 349 points, Mascoutah was 14that 362 points, Freeburg finished 16th at 419 points, Roxana placed 17th with 443 points, in 18th place was Waterloo at 511 points, Father McGivney Catholic was 19th at 571 points, the host Warriors were 20th with 591 points, Collinsville came in 21st at 597 points, Alton finished 22nd at 613 points, Jersey was 23rd with 697 points, Breese Mater Dei Catholic was 24th with 699 points, in 25th place was East St. Louis at 723 points, 26th place went to Dupo at 733 points, Belleville East was 28th at 764 points, in 29th place was Cahokia ay 496 points, and O'Fallon First Baptist Academy was 30th with 777 points. Staunton, Marissa-Coulterville, Columbia, Belleville Althoff Catholic, and East Alton-Wood River also had runner entered, but not enough to have a team score.

The Robinson/Lang Invitational is annually the first big meet of the season in cross country, and this year, Jackson Miller of SLUH was the individual winner, running the three mile course in 14:40.15, with Weber in second at 14:41.03, Harris was right behind in third at 14:41.94, Gabriel Green of Marion was fourth at 14:46.26, and rounding out the top five was Braryden Kloeppel of O"Fallon at 14:47.08.

The top three runners for Edwardsville were Cooper Wittek, who finished 10th at 15:16.37, Colin Thomas, who came in at 15:21.20, and Will McGinness, who had a time of 15:50.31. In addition to Weber, the Eagles saw Logan Kearbey come in at 15:54.91, and Jacob Cranford had a time of 15:58.08. To go along with Kloeppel, the Panthers had Miles Cintron in at 16:01.38, and Jackson Gheradini came home at 16:16.11.

Caleb Knobeloch led the Bulldogs at 15:36.42. while Joshua Knobeloch had a time of 15:38.11, and Adin Roach was in at 16:06.34. Anthony Tillman led the Maroon with a time of 16:05.59, while Nick Rossi was in at 16:09.97, and Joel Kurfman was in at 16:24.57, Lucas Abbott led Metro-East with a time of 15:54.15, while Jack Shank had a time of 16:21.89. and Dean Hemmer was in at 16:53.93.

Article continues after sponsor message

Triad's top runner was Caden Meier, with a time of 16:28.63, while Michael Schram was in at 16:31.75, and Gavin Woolverton came home at 16:58.44. Lucas Jensen led the Indians with a time of 15:40.86, with Kaine Climaco came in at 16:55.01, and Gavin Kimmel was in at 17:12.19. Mark Rozhon led the Midgets with a time of 15:51.32, with Zachary Duffin came in at 16:31.25, and Keaton Smith was in at 17:46.61.

The Shells had Anthony Hardin come in at 16:07.51, with Noah Crump was home at 16:59.66. and Easton Johnston's time was 17:10.65. Waterloo's top runner was Tyler DeVilder, who came in at 15:41.25, with Chase Wagenknecht home at 17:06.02, and Jeremy Warden came in at 18:17.52. The Griffins top three runners were Connor Schmidt at 17:03.89, Liam Schmidt at 17:25.51, and Adam Schmidt at 18:04.89.

In addition to Harris, Granite City saw Joel Farrone come in at 17:49.67, and Kyle Barham was in at 19:16.6. The Kahoks had Chase Cummins in at 16:37.13, while Cooper James had a clocking of 17:52.27, and Daniel Gutierrez-Trejo was in at 18:20.88. Hank McClaine led the Redbirds was home at 16:07.24, Ben Helfrich had a time of 16:59.52, and Austin Jones was in at 20:04.74.

Jersey saw Kadin Strohbeck in at 17:48.83, while Will Green had a time of 18:27.89, and Zane Grummel's time was 18:40.33. Mater Dei's top runner was Ethan Becker, who came in at 17:31.98, with Cam Edwards came in at 18:08.68, and Keegan Kohlbrecher had a time of 18:34.88. Robert Harris was the leading runner for the Flyers, with a time of 18:01.40. while Durand Sain, Jr. was home at 18:26.41, and Marcus Palmer had a time of 19:05.34.

Dupo's top runner was Carter Lumpkins, who was home at 18:12.67, with Keith West having a time of 18:33.41, and Angel Hueso-Cruz was in at 18:58.73. Keenan Miksell led the Lancers with a time of 17:40.02, while Jayce Peterson was in at 18:58.38, and Sebastian Powell had a time of 19:51.06. Reginald Griffith led the Comanches, coming in at 18:09.30, while Elijah Little was in at 18:16.57, and Undray Webb was home at 19:32.01.

First Baptist's top three runners were Henry Kohlenberger at 17:06.33, while Bohdi Devine was home at 18:52.40. and Uriah Harris had a time of 21:29.97, Staunton's top runner was Aiden Green, who had a time of 17:05.77, while Jorrel Black came in at 20:17.23, and Anthony Smart was home at 25:40.39. Ky Portz led the Meteors with a time of 18:23.29, while Tanner Chandler was in at 20:02.25. Quinn Bahan was Columbia's top runner at 17:57.81, with Jonah Velnosky was home at 19:05.82, and Corbin Cerminn was home at 22:07.17. Adam Jansen was the leading runner for the Crusaders, having a time of 16:16.53, with Landon Precht had a time of 19:36.20, and Khoa Tran came home at 23:10.01. LeBron Reed led the Oilers with a time of 18:49.70, and Taven Wardein came in at 22:12.90.

More like this: