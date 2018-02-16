SEE VIDEO INTERVIEW WITH ALARIA TYUS BELOW:

BETHALTO – The outcome of Thursday night's IHSA Class 3A Civic Memorial Regional final wasn't the easiest outcome to take for the Eagles.

Especially seniors Alaria Tyus and Kaylee Eaton; both led CM with 11 points each in the game, which started with the Flyers jumping out to an 11-0 lead from the outset. The Eagles did all they could to draw level with the Flyers, but fell just short. Tyus and Eaton were two of a four-member senior class for the Eagles, joined by Monica Baker and Tori Pfiffer.

“I think we just actually beat ourselves,” Tyus said. “It was the little things that we didn't do; I really hope that my teammates that are still playing varsity, I hope they focus from the beginning when they're stretching and I hope they focus when the coaches are working.

“I hope they keep feeling this and (it) helps them push.”

Eagle coach Jonathan Denney's post-game remarks to the Eagles were simple, Tyus said. “We talked about how disappointed we are with this,” Tyus said, “We know we could have gotten further and we talked about all the other things; we had a really successful team and we just fell short of our goal.”

The Flyers' start didn't help the Eagles' cause Thursday, but “I think we came back pretty good,” Tyus said. “I don't think that's what stopped us; they definitely outplayed us at points, but I still think if we had made our free throws and executed, made good passes...”

Still, a 28-3 record this season would be nothing to be upset about. “I'm actually very proud of my team and I hope they keep pushing,” Tyus said.

Another outstanding eighth-grade class will be coming up to the Eagles in 2018-19 and Tyus is optimistic about the future of CM's program. “It's going to keep growing,” Tyus said. “It's going to keep going further; girls are starting early and they really want to be a part of this team.

“The younger girls, they see us, they want us to talk to them; I just think that if these girls keep playing, we're going to be very successful.”

