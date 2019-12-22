Get The Latest News!

BETHALTO - Civic Memorial girls basketball team blew past Normal High School at the CM Shootout on Saturday night. Civic Memorial won 58-26.

Civic Memorial was led by Kourtland Tyus with 20 points, while teammates Tori Standefer and Anna Hall had 9 points.

Civic Memorial led the Ironmen 23-5 after the first quarter. Civic Memorial led at halftime 33-16. The Eagles then pushed the lead to 45-28 after three quarters. In the fourth quarter, the Eagles had a running clock and outscored the Ironmen 13-3 to close the game.

The Ironmen were led by Mallory Oloffson with 5 points.

Civic Memorial's Kourtland Tyus was named the Player of the Game.

