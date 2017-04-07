CIVIC MEMORIAL 14, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 0 (5 INNINGS): David Lane and Corey Price each went 3-for-3 with doubles as Civic Memorial defeated East Alton-Wood River 14-0 in five innings Thursday as Trenton Smith threw a five-inning no-hitter. The Eagles improved to 8-3 on the year; the Oilers fell to 0-8.

Lane and Price each had three RBIs and three runs scored for CM, while Konnar Loewen went 2-for-4 with a double and RBI and Colin Overmeyer was 1-for-2 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored; Dalton Meyers was 1-for-2 with a triple and run scored.

Smith walked two and struck out six for CM, who travel to O'Fallon' Blazier Field for a 4:30 p.m. game against the Panthers today before taking on Staunton in a 1 p.m. Saturday home game; the Oilers travel to Hardin-Calhoun for a 4:30 p.m. game today against the Warriors.

Madelaine Gerard also contributed to this story.