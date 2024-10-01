BETHALTO — Mya Walker, a sophomore runner for the Civic Memorial Eagles, has made significant strides in her cross-country season, showcasing her potential as a standout athlete. With a personal best of 22:10.5 for three miles at the Granite City Robinson/Long Cross Country Invite on Sept. 7, 2024, Walker has emerged as a key competitor for her team.

In addition to her impressive performance at the Granite City event, Walker finished 14th at the Civic Memorial Twilight Invite with a time of 23:18.0 and clocked 23:41.2 at the Freeburg Invite on Sept. 28. These results highlight her consistent improvement and dedication to the sport.

Eagles Head Cross Country Coach Jake Peal expressed confidence in Walker's abilities, noting her progression from last year when she served as the team's third runner.

"She was our No. 3 runner last year and has stepped up this fall," Peal said. "She has a lot of potential. I know she definitely can go faster as the season progresses."

Walker is also known for her skills in track and field, where she competes in the 800-meter and 1,600-meter events. May's versatility and talent have earned her recognition as a Tom Lane State Farm Insurance Female Athlete of the Month for the Eagles.

As the cross-country season continues, both Walker and her coach are optimistic about her future performances and the contributions she will make to the team.

