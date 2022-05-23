CHARLESTON - Civic Memorial's Hannah Meiser came in ninth in the 1,600 meters, while both Highland's Josie Hapack and East St. Louis' Desire Poole came in the top ten of both the shot put and discus throw, Triad's Morgan Noyes was 12th in the pole vault and East Side's Janiyah Brown was ninth in the long jump at the IHSA Class 2A girls state track finals Saturday at O'Brien Stadium on the campus of Eastern Illinois University in Charleston.

Kankakee won the team championship with 74 points, with Normal University second on 51 points, in third place was Geneseo with 47 points, Arlington Heights St. Viator Catholic was fourth with 44 points, fifth place went to Lincoln with 26 points, Peoria Richwoods was sixth with 24 points, Rantoul was seventh with 22 points, Chicago Northside finished eighth at 21 points. Mt. Zion was ninth with 20.5 points and both Olney Richland County and Chicago Lindblom tied for 10th with 20 points each.

Highland tied for 24th with Chicago Heights Marian Catholic with 13 points each, while East St. Louis was in a three-way tie for 31st with Columbia and Sterling, with 10 points apiece and CM was in a four-way tie for 63rd with Clinton, Rochell and Richland Park Southland College Prep, all scoring a single point each.

Emmi Scales of St. Viator was the state champion at 100 meters, winning with a time of 12.32 seconds, while Kankakee's Naomi Bey-Osborne was a double winner, taking the 200 meters at 25.22 seconds and the 400 meters at 56.53 seconds. The 800 meter champion was Becca Heitzig of Lincoln, with a time of 2:09.99, while Richland County's Tatum David won the 1,600 meters at 4:47.52, with Meiser placing ninth at 5:09.06. David also won the 3,200 meters with a time of 10:04.02, with Meiser coming in 14th at 11:30.09.

Scales became a triple champion by sweeping the hurdles races, taking the 100 meters at 14.01 seconds and the 300 meters at 42.81 seconds. In the relay races, Kankakee won three of the four events, taking the 4x100 meters at 48.35 seconds, the 4x200 meters at 1:41.65 and the 4x400 meters at 3:57.93. Mt. Zion prevented a sweep by winning the 4x800 meters at 9:38.04.

In the field events, the shot put was won by Madelyn Bishop of Rockford Boylan Catholic with a toss of 13.13 meters, with Hapack placing fourth at 12,49 meters and Poole finishing seventh at 11.47 meters. In the discus throw, the winner was Madyson Swope of Carbondale, who had a throw of 39.92 meters, while Hapack came in third at 39.66 meters and Poole was fourth on 39.46 meters. Annie Wirth of Geneseo won the high jump, going over at 1.78 meters, while Sydnee Scott of Normal University took the pole vault title, going over at 3.55 meters, with Noyes coming in 12th at 2.95 meters. Na'Kyrah Cook of Kankakee won the long jump, going 5.44 meters to win, while Brown came in ninth with a leap of 5.21 meters. Alice Sotelo of Sterling won the triple jump with a leap of 11.36 meters.

