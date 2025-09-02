

BETHALTO - Max Weber of Civic Memorial was the boys' individual winner, as Marion and the Knights won the CM Twilight cross country meet, held Saturday evening at the Bethalto Sports Complex.

The annual event is a traditional lid-lifter to the area cross country season, and was ran in very pleasant conditions, with the weather cooling off and a glorious sunset that followed an almost perfect day.

Civic Memorial Head Cross Country Coach Jake Peal said he was very pleased at the performances at the meet overall and how his boys ran on Saturday night, Aug. 30, 2025.

"I know we have a lot of veteran leadership and a lot of experience," Coach Peal said. "We definitely ran well at home. Max Weber broke our meet record and school record. To do that at the first of the season says a lot about the summer he's had and the consistency and training that he's put together."

The Wildcats won the boys meet with 50 points, edging out the Eagles, who had 56 points, Highland was third at 70 points, Triad finished fourth with 96 points, Father McGivney Catholic came in fifth at 101 points, in sixth place was Alton, with 161 points, Granite City placed seventh with 164 points, Jersey was eighth at 196 points, and Carrollton was ninth with 261 points. Marquette Catholic also had runners entered in the race, but not enough to record a team score.

Weber won the boys race with a time of 14:28.9, while Marion's Gabriel Greer was second at 14:36.5, teammate Raphael Greer was third at 14:40.9, Landon Harris of Granite City was fourth at 14:44.7, and rounding out the top five was Caleb Knobeloch of Highland at 15:51.9.

In addition to Weber, CM had Logan Kearbey finish sixth at 16:01.6, and Jacob Cranford was 10th at 16:20.6. To go along with Caleb Knobeloch, the Bulldogs saw Jacob Knobeloch finish eighth at 15:54.6, and Adin Roach come in at 16:37.5. The Knights' top three runners were Michael Schram at 16:29.0, Gavin Woolverton at 16:30.5, and Caden Meier, who had a time of 16:45.8.

The Griffins were led by Connor Schmidt at 17:14.0, with Adam Schmidt having a time of 17:48.3, and Liam Schmidt coming in at 18:23,4. Hank McClaine led the Redbirds by finishing ninth at 16:09.6, while Ben Helfrich came in at 16:46.5, and Isaiah Cooper had a time of 18:28,3. To go along with Harris' fourth-place showing, the Warriors saw Joel Faraone have a time of 17:20.3, and Issac Beatty come in at 19:17.1.

Jersey's top runner was Kadin Strohbeck, who was in at 18:01,0, while Will Green had a time of 18L37.1, and Zane Grummel was in at 18:48.9. The Hawks were led by Andrew Price at 17:50.5, while Noah Uhles had a time of 20:53.0, and Liam Albrecht was in at 22:11.9. Marquette's top runner was William Bridegroom, who was in at 23:35.8, while Kadin Kelly had a time of 24:44.8, and Jackson Dimitroff was home at 33:08.0.

