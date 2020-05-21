BETHALTO - Matthew Moore has a rare combination of bowling/shot gun talent that has garnered him an outstanding scholarship at Upper Iowa University in Fayette, Iowa.

Article continues after sponsor message

Moore is a Civic Memorial High School 2020 graduate. Recently, he signed with a Upper Iowa University with a scholarship to participate on Peacocks' men's bowling team and shot gun sports team. Upper Iowa University is a NCAA Division II school.

Moore will attend UIU in the fall and major in industrial tech education and business while participating as a dual athlete.

More like this: