BETHALTO - Matthew Moore has a rare combination of bowling/shot gun talent that has garnered him an outstanding scholarship at Upper Iowa University in Fayette, Iowa.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

Moore is a Civic Memorial High School 2020 graduate. Recently, he signed with a Upper Iowa University with a scholarship to participate on Peacocks' men's bowling team and shot gun sports team. Upper Iowa University is a NCAA Division II school.

Moore will attend UIU in the fall and major in industrial tech education and business while participating as a dual athlete.

More like this:

Belleville West Four-Star Football Recruit Nick Hankins Jr. Chooses Illinois
Jun 20, 2025
Koons, Okonkwo, Win Singles Titles On Final Day Of Edwardsville Open Tennis Tournament
Jun 16, 2025
Play It Again Sports Scoreboard - Wednesday, March 19, 2025
Mar 20, 2025

 