BETHALTO – Marlee Durbin, a standout athlete at Civic Memorial High School, is gearing up for the 2024-2025 girls basketball season, fine-tuning her skills over the summer. Durbin, a junior, has been recognized as a Tom Lane State Farm Insurance Female Athlete of the Month for the Eagles.

"Marlee is a tremendous ballhandler," said Jeff Durbin, head coach of the CM girls basketball team. "She played a lot of varsity her freshman year when Aubrey Wallace had a torn ACL. She was thrown into the fire her freshman year and did fine. I think that made her so much better and ready for varsity basketball."

In addition to her basketball prowess, Marlee Durbin is expected to be a key contributor to the CM girls volleyball team this season. Her dual-sport dedication underscores her versatility and commitment to excellence in athletics.

Coach Durbin highlighted Marlee's leadership qualities on the basketball court, noting her ability to get everyone in the proper position during offensive plays. "Marlee is becoming a leader on the floor," he said.

As the Civic Memorial Eagles prepare for the 2024-2025 season, Marlee Durbin's multifaceted talents and leadership are poised to make a significant impact.