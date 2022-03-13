ELSAH – Junior Hannah Meiser from Civic Memorial just wrapped up her basketball season one week ago when she and her team took home fourth place at state.

She finished that season having played in all 38 games and scoring 101 points along the way. She should be a regular starter next season.

Only one week later though, she begins another journey for the Eagles track and field team.

She took to the track in the 6th Annual Jersey Winter Thaw held at Principia where she ran the 1,600-meter race. It was her first run of the year and she mentioned being a little nervous.

“For sure nerves were there. I didn’t expect much," she said. "I only got to practice for a week before I ran this race.”

She still took home a 6th place finish out of 36 competitors with a time of 5:42 for the one mile but feels she can improve upon her time.

For her efforts so far in track and field and basketball, Hannah Meiser is one of the Tom Lane State Farm Insurance CM Female Athletes of the Month.

“You know I’m happy, but not satisfied. There’s definitely a lot of work to be done but I think it’s a good start,” Meiser said after the race.

Her race was one of the last of the day, so she had nothing better to do than just sit around with her teammates until it was time to warm up. She mentioned that it's not very fun but gets her more excited for when it’s finally her turn.

You ask any track athlete if they like indoor events, and they will more than likely tell you no. It’s a little harder to breathe indoors leading to slightly longer times and some frustration, but Meiser doesn’t care.

“I don’t mind indoors. I’m just happy to be running around on the track, doing what I love," Meiser added.

She’ll get to continue her season next weekend when Civic Memorial heads up to the University of Illinois to participate in the Gene Armor Indoor Invitational. The event kicks off on Saturday, March 19 at 9:30 a.m.

