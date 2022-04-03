BETHALTO – The Civic Memorial girls soccer team beat Carlinville High School convincingly by a score of 8-0 Friday night (April 1). This makes it back-to-back wins after the Eagles took down Highland 4-1 the day before. Twelve goals in two days isn’t bad at all.

“The girls are just improving every day,” CM head coach Eric Zyung said postgame. “They are putting in the work to try to get better.”

With the win, the Eagles improve to 4-3 on the season.

The game against Carlinville didn’t take very long to get started.

Sophomore forward Abrianna Garrett had herself a nine-point game with four goals and an assist. She scored the first four for CM to make it 4-0 after just 14 minutes. She once again leads the area in goal scoring with 13 goals and two assists in seven games.

Senior midfielder Kaylyn Aiello scored her first two goals of the season in the 22nd and 29th minute to make it 6-0.

Finally, freshman midfielder Avery Huddleston scored two goals in the 39th minute with the goals coming less than 40 seconds apart. She earned her team an 8-0 lead and that is how things would stand.

No goals were scored in the second half as coach Zyung gave some other girls a bunch of playing time and made constant substitutions as time ran out.

The Eagles have two road games coming up. They’ll head to Gibault on Monday, April 4, to play at 5 p.m. and then go to Jersey the next day with kickoff set for 4:15 p.m.

