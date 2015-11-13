BETHALTO - Towering over many of her competitors at 5’10,” Civic Memorial High School’s own powerhouse guard and forward Allie Troeckler is looking forward the high demands of this 2015-16 basketball season.

Troeckler seems to have a knack for breaking records. In late 2014, she overtook former player Katie Broadway’s past record of 39 points scored in one game in her school’s history with a new record of 44 points. Early this year on Feb. 9, in the 61st game of her career, Troeckler became the first sophomore to score 1,000 points. Some students would be lucky to even break 1,000 over the four year span of their high school careers.

“It’s a real honor and I’ve worked really hard to get here,” Troeckler said. “It’s also really exciting to see how my team has come now that I’m in my junior year.”

Without the constant help and teamwork of the other ladies on the Lady Eagles roster, Troeckler said that none of this would be possible.

“My teammates are always looking to give me the ball when I’m open,” she said. “They know that if they’re open, I’ll get them the ball, too. I can count on them to knock down shots or to get to the post players and finish down low.”

Averaging well over 20 points per game, the young athlete began playing basketball in fourth grade when the Junior Eagles basketball team was formed by coaches Joe Sears and Mike Broadway.

When Troeckler was a freshman, she had the honor of heading into the postseason with her dedicated team of senior athletes. Inspired by the great leaders she had her freshman year, she was placed in that same leadership position herself.

“The seven seniors that were there my freshman year always looked out for me to build my strengths and basketball skills. It helped me prepare to lead the team myself over the next few years.”

Her postseason appearances has certainly had an effect on Troeckler’s game and mentality.

“It has definitely given me more confidence,” she said.

Although she is only a junior, prospective colleges are simply beating down the door for the opportunity for Troeckler to join their women’s basketball squads. She has visited with Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, Arkansas State, McKendree University and has been talking with Illinois State University and Bowling Green University in Ohio.

Despite the numerous prospects, Troeckler is focused on getting an excellent education most of all. She frequently graces the high honor roll list and works diligently with her Christian faith as activities coordinator of CM’s Fellowship of Christian Athletes group.

“Right now, I’m looking toward playing college ball and hopefully working toward a career in social work or criminal justice,” she said. “It’s great being in a leadership position now, which is why I’ve considered social work. I’ve always liked helping people.”

Allie Troeckler is looking forward to the 2015-16 season and hopes that she and the rest of the Lady Eagles can go even farther into the postseason action in the new year.

“Knowing how far we went last year, we can definitely make it even further this year,” Troeckler said. “I’m definitely looking forward to this season.

