BETHALTO - Ten young women from the Civic Memorial volleyball program are being recognized for their exceptional achievements both on and off the court. This group, consisting of Kylee Jenkins, Marissa Perez, Alora Kincade, Aubrey Falk, Meredith Brueckner, Brea Farrell, Aubrey Boyles, Megan Griffith, Isabella Thien, and Lauren Hardy, has made a significant impact on their school community.

The girls are Tom Lane State Farm Insurance Male Athletes Of The Month.

The team, which has demonstrated outstanding athleticism and academic excellence, is noted for its membership in the National Honor Society. Their dedication to hard work and leadership has not gone unnoticed, as they have strived to create a positive culture within the volleyball program.

In a recent statement, Coach Kristie Ochs, the CM girls' volleyball program head coach, praised the group for their commitment to rejuvenating the team's culture.

"What a special group of young women successful in so many ways," the representative said. "They wanted to leave a legacy of hard work and leadership, motivating underclassmen to continue with their work ethic."

The contributions of these athletes are expected to resonate beyond the court, influencing future generations of players in the program. The recognition of their efforts highlights the importance of leadership and dedication in fostering a successful athletic environment.

"These girls will always be special in my heart," Coach Ochs said.

