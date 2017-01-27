FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS – Civic Memorial's boys bowling team stands at 23rd in the 24-team field through Friday's opening session of the IHSA Boys Bowling Championship at St. Clair Bowl in Fairview Heights.

Machesney Park Harlem holds the lead through the morning games of the tournament at 3,307 pins, with O'Fallon second at 3,282, Rockton Hononegeh third with 3,200, LaGrange Lyons fourth at 3,155 and Burbank St. Laurence fifth with 3,148.

Among area teams, Triad is sixth with 3,130; Belleville East stands 11th with 3,023, Columbia stands 16th with 2,948, CM with 2,772 and Mascoutah stands 24th with 2,768.

Article continues after sponsor message

Senior Devin Davis leads the Eagles with a three-game set of 655 with a high game of 230; senior Zach Hagen rolled a morning set of 580 with a 222 best, followed by sophomore Gordon Madrey with a series of 563 with a 203 high. Junior Zach Cathorall has a two-game series of 349, sophomore Cort Jackson has a two-game set of 316 and senior Gage Jennings has a two-game series of 309.

Roxana sophomore Christian Bertoletti stands 51st individually at 640, with a high morning game of 219; he's tied with Freeburg junior Tyler Hunter for the position with a morning high of 220. LaSalle-Peru's Nate Stubler has the individual lead with a three-game series of 837, with his third game being a perfect 300; Lisle Senior's Brandon Williamson trails with 743 (259), followed by Oak Forest's Josh Boger with 728 (268), Skokie Niles North's Avery Wolf with 724 (245) and Rockton Hononegah's Tanner Schewe with 722 (247) rounding out the top five. The highest area bowler is Collinsville's Clay Hartman, who stands sixth at 717 (with a 279 high game).

The top 12 teams after the afternoon session today and the top 30 individuals from eliminated teams and individual bowlers advance to Saturday's championship session; play Saturday commences at 9 a.m.

More like this: