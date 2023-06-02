BETHALTO - In their last race together, senior Jackson Collman alongside junior teammates and best friends DJ Dutton, Justice Eldridge, and Lucas Naugle finished third place in the 4x800 meter race at the IHSA state track meet in Class 2A.

For the surreal accomplishment, all four are Tom Lane State Farm Athletes of the Month for Civic Memorial High School.

The meet last weekend held annually at Eastern Illinois University's blue track, saw the four Eagles run a time of 7:57.54 in the 4x800m, the first time the group has ever run under eight minutes.

Athlete of the Month is sponsored by

This achievement just goes to show how far these four have come.

In the 2021 outdoor season, when Collman was a sophomore and Eldridge, Naugle, and Dutton were freshmen, the group ran a time of 8:45.42.

Collman also qualified for the state meet in the two-mile, taking 14th with a time of 9:45.52.

While Collman graduates and continues his running career into college at the University of Southern Indiana, the other three will return to CM where they expect big things next season.

More like this: