CM Tops Marquette Catholic In Varsity Boys Bowling Match Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. BETHALTO - Civic Memorial topped Marquette Catholic 24-16 in a boys bowling match on Wednesday night at Airport Bowl. Marquette's results were: Hayden Sherman 645 Adam Vowels 550 Nicholas Trefny, 496 Max Cogen 564 Davin Thomas, 458 Article continues after sponsor message Civic Memorial results were: Andrew Hawk 607 Eric Harkey 587 Brayden Prott 551 Jordan Teems 526 Brady Geisler 483 Marquette returns to action on Thursday at Camelot Bowl against Metro East Lutheran High School and at Bowl Haven Lanes at 2:30 p.m. Monday against Steeleville. Print Version Submit a Sports Tip Trending