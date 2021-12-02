BETHALTO - Civic Memorial topped Marquette Catholic 24-16 in a boys bowling match on Wednesday night at Airport Bowl.

Marquette's results were:

Hayden Sherman 645

Adam Vowels 550

Nicholas Trefny, 496

Max Cogen 564

Davin Thomas, 458

Civic Memorial results were:

Andrew Hawk 607

Eric Harkey 587

Brayden Prott 551

Jordan Teems 526

Brady Geisler 483

Marquette returns to action on Thursday at Camelot Bowl against Metro East Lutheran High School and at Bowl Haven Lanes at 2:30 p.m. Monday against Steeleville.

 