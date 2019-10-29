BOYS SOCCER

IHSA PLAYOFFS

CLASS 2A REGIONAL FINAL AT JACKSONVILLE

CIVIC MEMORIAL 1, JERSEY 1 (AFTER EXTRA TIME, CIVIC MEMORIAL ADVANCES IN PENALTY SHOOTOUT 4-3): Civic Memorial won its first IHSA soccer regional championship since 1999 with a win over Jersey in a penalty kick shootout 4-3 after their Class 2A regional final ended in a 1-1 draw.

The match was originally scheduled for Saturday evening at Jacksonville's Alumni Field, but was postponed to Monday because of the heavy rain that saturated both the St. Louis area and much of the state.

The Panthers scored in the ninth minute to take the lead, with Cody Miller taking a pass from Andrew Kribs and finding the back of the net on Jersey's initial shot of the match to take a 1-0 lead. The Panthers held that lead despite CM having the better of the play, but in the 78th minute, the Eagles drew level off a corner kick, with Lucas Ambrose scoring off the cross from Brayden Zyung to tie the match 1-1.

It stayed that way through 20 minutes of extra time, forcing the shootout. Nic Vaughn, Aslan Henderson, Joey Aiello and Ambrose all converted, Ambrose on the Eagles last kick, to win the match, while CM backup goalie Tommy Strubhart made two key saves in the shootout.

Starting goalie Zach Tincher made two saves during the match for the Eagles.

CM is now 19-7-0 and advances to their own sectional, where they'll play Triad in the second semifinal Wednesday evening at 6 p.m at the Bethalto Soccer Complex. The Panthers finish their season at 17-8-0.

