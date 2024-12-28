BENTON – The Eagles remained perfect on the season after back-to-back wins Saturday at the Benton Christmas Classic.

They first took the court at noon in the quarterfinals against Olney Richland County, winning by a score of 61-30. In that game, Marley Ogden led the Eagles with 18 points and four 3-pointers. Isabelle Edwards had 12 points, Marlee Durbin had 10, and Avery Huddleston had eight.

That moved CM into the semifinals against Carlye. The Indians are ranked No. 4 in IHSA Class 2A according to the latest Associated Press poll, meanwhile, the Eagles are No. 4 in Class 3A.

A strong matchup went down to the wire as CM escaped with a 49-47 win, moving on to the championship game. CM improved to 15-0 on the season while Carlyle fell to 12-2.

CM will play the No. 3 ranked team in 3A, Mt. Vernon (13-1) in the championship game on Monday at 7:30 p.m.

The tournament takes off on Sunday and will resume on Monday, Dec. 30. Monday’s schedule goes as follows:

Championship – CM vs. Mt. Vernon 7:30 p.m.

3rd Place – Vienna vs. Carlyle 6 p.m.

5th Place – Mt. Zion vs. Triad 4:30 p.m.

7th Place – Olney Richland County vs. Carbondale 3 p.m.

Consolation Championship – Salem vs. Harrisburg 1:30 p.m.

