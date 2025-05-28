BETHALTO - Civic Memorial High School is sending a boys' tennis player to the Illinois state tournament for the first time in a decade. Senior Ryne Breyer, a four-year member of the Civic Memorial tennis team, earned his spot among the state’s top competitors and will compete today.

Breyer is a Tom Lane State Farm Insurance Male Athlete of the Month for CM.

Breyer’s dedication to the sport has been evident throughout his high school career. Beyond his athletic achievements, he has distinguished himself academically as an Illinois State Scholar and a Silver Medallion recipient. His commitment to both academics and athletics has been recognized by coaches and peers alike.

In addition to competing at the state tournament, Breyer plans to continue his tennis career this fall at Illinois College.

Breyer's success marks a significant milestone for the Civic Memorial tennis program and serves as an inspiration for future athletes at the school.

