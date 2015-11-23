BETHALTO - Civic Memorial High School is looking for a new head football coach after Justin Winslow resigned last week.

The Eagles were 7-3 overall last season, losing 34-14 in the playoffs to Breese Mater Dei.

 

Civic Memorial Athletic Director Steve Carey said Winslow has been looking to get into college coaching as an offensive coordinator and told him he feels it is right to start looking beyond the high school level.

 

“We had a great year this year,” Carey said. “He has been an asset as an assistant for four or five years before he became head coach, and done a great job for us. We wish him well.”

 

The Eagles were 3-6 in 2014, so Winslow is credited with greatly turning the football program around this past season.

