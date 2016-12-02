BETHALTO – Between earning their sixth straight win for the season and superstar Allie Troeckler joining Katie Broadway as the only two girls from Civic Memorial High School to ever score 2,000 points, the Lady Eagles have quite a lot to be celebrate.

The Waterloo Bulldogs fell to the Eagles with a score of 60-37 Thursday, allowing CM to push its undefeated record to 6-0 early in the season. However, head coach Jonathan Denney hoped to see more out of his starters for the night.

“I thought Allie Troeckler was the only player that actually came to play tonight,” Denney said. “I thought everyone else thought they could put the jerseys on and show up to play.“

Though the team ended up with a hefty point lead over the Bulldogs, the game didn’t start out that way. Waterloo’s Taylor Augustine and Katheryn Finnerty used their offensive prowess to slightly surpass the Eagles by one point at the end of the first where the score was 12-11 in the Bulldogs’ favor. Troeckler and Kaylee Eaton contributed in the first.

However, the tables turned in the second, third and fourth and the Eagles took over offensively. The Eagles defeated the Bulldogs 60-37.

“I thought our bench was awfully good,” he said. “They came off the bench and gave us the spark. Ochs, Pfeifer and Schmidt did a nice job giving us a lift off the bench.”

Behind Troeckler’s 27 points scored for the evening, Alaria Tyus brought 8 points to the board. Eaton locked in 9 points while Hannah Schmidt scored five. Kourtland Tyus contributed 4 points to the Eagles’ score while Tori Pfeifer and Anna Hall landed three and two points respectively.

