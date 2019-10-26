BETHALTO - The Civic Memorial Eagles put together a show Friday night on offense and defense in Bethalto. The Eagles beat Taylorville 42-6.

"Our offense did a good job moving the ball and scoring and defense did good stopping the score." Mike Parmentier said

In the first quarter, CM Chandler Powell ran 7 yards with 6:37 left for an Eagles touchdown making it 7-0. Then CMs Nick Walker with 2:19 left in the first quarter ran for 6 yards for an Eagle touchdown making it 14-0.

In the second quarter, CM'S Kuron Parchmon ran for a 17-yard touchdown with 9:13 left making it 21-0. Then Nick Walker scored two more touchdowns in the second quarter, the first was a 12-yard pass and then he ran for 12 yards for a touchdown making it 35-0.

In the third quarter, Chandler Powell had another Eagle touchdown this time a 5-yard pass from Noah Turbyfill to make it 42-0.

In the fourth quarter CM's Coach pulled his starters so there was no chance for injuries for the playoffs, Taylorville scored the only touchdown on a 5-yard run making it 42-6.

The Eagles now wait until Saturday night to see who they play in the playoffs. The IHSA will release the brackets at 7:00 pm. The Eagles finish the regular season 7-2.

