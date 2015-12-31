JERSEYVILLE - In the third place game of the Jersey Community High School Holiday Tournament that took place on Wednesday, the Collinsville High School Kahoks were defeated 65-39 by the Civic Memorial High School Lady Eagles.

“We played awfully well tonight and I think it really started with our defence and our rebounding,” CM coach Jonathan Denney said after their second place win. “They didn’t get any second opportunities, we cleared the boards pretty good and got some things in transition.”

Collinsville head coach Lori Billy was proud of her girls over the course of the week’s competition regardless of falling into fourth place.

“I told the kids that we just had to take it one bucket at a time, try to get back into it and do our best and just don’t quit,” she said. “If we learn anything from this, we know that we just have to keep pushing ahead.”

Sophomore Kaylee Eaton took the lead for CM in points for the evening with a whomping 18 points scored this game from two standard baskets, four three-pointers and two free throws made. Following Eaton with 16 points contributed was junior and tournament MVP Allie Troeckler, who brought in 12 points from basic basket shots and four out of five free throws made. Senior Katelyn Turbyfill locked down 14 points with two baskets, two three-pointers and four free throws made. Senior Kalyn Troxell brought in six points from scoring plays and her teammate and sophomore Izzy Buckley landed on the board with five points earned from plays in the second and fourth quarters.

For Collinsville, senior Gabby Morgan led her team in points scored at 10 points from four baskets and two free throws made. At nine points, junior Lauren Lee locked down three three-pointers. Following her with five points was senior Carlee Mahan with one basket and one free throw. Junior Kaitlyn Fischer and senior Joni Rukavina both brought in four points each. Junior Danielle Knutson, sophomore Venise Govan and senior Kassidy Smith all scored a single basket each. Sophomore Precious McGlown landed a free throw.





JERSEY COMMUNITY HIGH SCHOOL HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT - PLACINGS

1st Place - Southwestern

2nd Place - Calhoun

3rd Place - Civic Memorial

4th Place - Collinsville

5th Place - Jersey

6th Place - Freeburg

Article continues after sponsor message

7th Place - Granite City

8th Place - Carrollton

TOURNAMENT MVP

Allie Troeckler (Civic Memorial)





JERSEY HOLIDAY CLASSIC TOURNAMENT ALL-TOURNAMENT TEAM

Kaylee Eaton (Civic Memorial)

Julia Whitworth (Freeburg)

Kaitlyn Fischer (Collinsville)

Addaya Moore (Granite City)

Mackenzie Thurston (Jersey)

Kelsey Rhoades (Southwestern)

Kassidy Klocke (Calhoun)

Emma Baalman (Calhoun)

Grace Baalman (Calhoun)

More like this: