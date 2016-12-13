BETHALTO – Civic Memorial pushed its season record to 10-0 after defeating the Collinsville Kahoks 68-37 in the non-conference match up Monday night.



This win was not only important for the team as they stretch their undefeated record to 10 games in a row for the season. Senior Allie Troeckler broke former Eagle Katie Broadway’s school scoring record of 2,079 points.

Cracking the record and getting that pressure off one of his key players’ shoulders was important to head coach Jonathan Denney on Monday night.

“I just wanted to get it out of the way because I knew, whether the girls say it or not, it was a little pressure,” he said. “We loosened up when we did that and got her that basket at the start of the second half. We started playing like we’d been playing for the past few weeks and went on a good run in the third fourth quarter.”

Overall, Denney was pleased not only with the outcome of the game, but for how well his girls were shooting for the night.

“I thought we actually played pretty well in the first half,” he said. “We just talked about getting inside touches and I want my shooters to keep shooting. I don’t want to pull the plug on them. I told them we had to get it inside so it comes back outside and the basketball gods will get to us and we’ll make a few good shots.”

Troeckler led the night in scoring with 25 points while Kaylee Eaton followed with 18. Anna Hall brought in 9 points, Alaira Tyus clocked six and Hannah Schmidt scored five. Both Tori Pfeifer and Kourtland Tyus scored two points. Kaylee Klaustermeier earned one point from a free throw shot.

For Collinsville, Andrea Frerker brought in 11 points. Antionette Buehne shot two three pointers for six points. Kaityn Fischer, Precious McGlown and Katie Fenton contributed five, four and three points respectively. Kassidy Ashmann, Emily Ford, Alyssa Grimm and Mckenzie Manley each scored two points each.

The Eagles will enjoy the week off from games and focus on practicing for next Tuesday’s battle against Highland at home. The game is slated to begin at 6:30 p.m. The Bulldogs are sitting at a 7-2 record for the season.

