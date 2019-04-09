JERSEYVILLE – Civic Memorial and Mascoutah ended in a first place tie with 76 points each, while the host Panthers finished third four points behind with 72 points in the boys division of the Jersey Relays track meet held on Friday at the Snyder Sports Complex.

Fellow Mississippi Valley Conference school Highland finished fourth with 68 points and Marquette Catholic was fifth with 26.

In the girls’ meet, Mascoutah took home first place with 128 points, Highland was second with 92 points, the Panthers took third at 64 points, Jacksonville finished fourth with 58, CM was fifth with 54 and Marquette finished sixth with 38 points.

Each event in the meet was a relay race, with the results from the field events added together to form a team score that determined the winners.

In the boys meet, the Panthers had three winners. The shot put team of Ken Hall, Rich Hall and Wyatt Daniels had a combined distance of 110’ 7”, while the 1,600-meter medley team of Jay Goetten, Sam Bartels, Jeff Guardado and Drew Bertman won with a time of 3:59.2, and the 1,600-meter relay team of Bryden Ford, Goetten, Asher Stidd and Guardado won the event at 3:40.2.

The Indians won three events on the day, taking the 220-meter hurdles shuttle at 1:12.1, the high jump with a combined height of 16 feet even and the 4x100 relay at 46.1 seconds. The Eagles also took three events, winning the long jump with a combined distance of 53; 4.5”, the triple jump at 112 feet, one-half inch and the 4x200 meter relay at 1:36.2.

The Explorers did won two events, taking the 3x300 hurdles race with a time of 2:18.9, and also won the discus throw with a combined distance of 308’ 7”.

In the girls meet, Mascoutah dominated the meet, winning eight of the events in taking the meet. The Indians were the winners in the 100-meter hurdle shuttle at 1:14.5, the long jump at 41’ 8.5”, The high jump at 13’ 8”, the 4x800-meter relay with a time of 10:34.6, the 4x100-meter relay at 52.4 seconds, the 3x300-meter hurdles relay at 2:49.2, and the 4x400-meter relay with a time of 4:16.8.

The Panthers won the 800-medley relay with a time of 2:02.3, while the Eagles won the triple jump with a combined distance of 92’ 5.5”. Marquette won the 4x200 relay, coming in at 1:53.6.

