CIVIC MEMORIAL 9, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 7: Civic Memorial scored twice in the top of the sixth, but Marquette Catholic scored twice in the seven, falling short of the Eagles as the Explorers took a 9-7 baseball loss at Gordon Moore Park/Lloyd Hopkins Field Tuesday afternoon.

The Eagles improved to 10-5 on the year; the Explorers fell to 8-6.

Nick Messinger had a 3-for-4 day for Marquette with a RBI; Liam Maher was 3-for-5 with a run scored and Garrett Weiner went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs. Zach Weinman was 2-for-5 with a RBI and two runs scored. Corey Price led CM with a 3-for-4 day with a double, triple, four RBIs and a run scored; Brandon Carpenter went 2-for-4 with a double, triple, two RBIs and a run scored and Jaxsen Helmkamp went 1-for-3 with a double and three runs scored.

Christian Stawar got the win, throwing six innings and conceding two earned runs on nine hits while striking out one; Brady McAfee took the loss, tossing four innings and giving up six earned runs on six hits while fanning eight. Marquette next meets up with Okawville at home at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday and Collinsville at 11 a.m. Saturday at home. The Eagles host Jersey at 4:30 p.m. today before meeting Piasa Southwestern at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at GCS Ballpark in Sauget.