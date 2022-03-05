NORMAL – The Civic Memorial girls basketball team played their hearts out for seven straight postseason games, but after an amazing run, their season finally ends. CM finishes their season 32-6.

They fell to the Carmel Catholic High School Corsairs 51-24 in the State Semifinals on Friday morning. That meant they’d play in the Third-Place game against the Morton High School Potters. It was a tough go for the Eagles as they lost 55-41.

“Nobody quit. We’ve never quit all year. Our kids are resilient, they played as hard as they can every possession and it just wasn’t meant to be today,” head coach Mike Arbuthnot said postgame.

No matter what, taking fourth place at state is still a great accomplishment. It was the first time in school history that they even made it there, and it was no fluke. The Eagles deserved to be playing at Red Bird Arena and should hold their heads high.

With that being said, Bethalto was in control early on in the Third-Place game. They had a comfortable-looking lead at the end of the first quarter 15-7.

The Potters rallied back though outscoring CM 22-12 in the second and gaining a 29-27 lead at the half.

It was a scary moment in the game for the Eagles when junior guard Aubree Wallace went to the floor screaming in pain and clutching her knee. She was down for a while and then was walked off the court by trainers. She returned to the bench with an ice pack around the hurt knee and in tears. Senior forward Claire Christeson, who missed her senior season due to a knee injury, consoled Wallace on the bench and in the tunnel when she was getting treated by trainers.

Arbuthnot had no update on the injury after the game and expects Wallace to be getting an MRI as soon as possible.

Whenever something like that happens, it really sucks the life out of a team, and that’s what happened to CM. They never regained the lead, only tying it briefly 37-37 with 41 seconds remaining in the third.

Junior forward Olivia Durbin led her team with 13 points, sinking four three-pointers on the night. Senior forward Emily Williams finished her high school career with an eight-point performance.

Senior guard Kelbie Zupan and Junior guard Hannah Meiser each put in six.

It all wasn’t enough as the Potters held on for the win.

A big reason for the Potters’ success was the 6’ 1” senior forward Katie Krupa. She dominated the second half and finished the game with a team-leading 23 points and seven assists. Her partner in crime was junior guard Tatym Lamprecht who dropped 19, knocking down four three-pointers.

Regardless of the outcome, plenty of CM fans still drove a long way to come support their Eagles and it was something Arbuthnot was proud of.

“The support that we’ve had from the administration, from Eagle Nation. It’s been amazing,” he said in the postgame press conference.

