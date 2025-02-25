BETHALTO – The CM Lady Eagles quest for a Sectional championship came to a narrow conclusion on Wednesday night as they fell to the Marion Wildcats, 59-56, in the sectional semifinals of the girls IHSA basketball finals.

Marion started strong, securing a 14-13 advantage after the first quarter. However, the Lady Eagles responded effectively, taking control and leading 32-20 at halftime.

CM maintained a slim margin, heading into the final quarter with a 44-41 lead. The fourth quarter proved decisive, as Marion outscored CM 16-12 to clinch the victory.

Marley Ogden led CM with 17 points, while teammates Isabelle Edwards and Avery Huddleston contributed 11 points each.

For Marion, Libbie Garrett was the top scorer with 13 points, followed by Khamari Jackson and Jakiya Peterman, who each added 9 points.

