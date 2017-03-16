EDWARDSVILLE – The early season jitters were knocked away with ease when the Civic Memorial High School Eagles hit Tom Pile Field in Edwardsville to battle against the Mount Vernon Rams Thursday afternoon.

The Eagles brought home a 5-2 win over the Rams in their first game of the season, which was part of the inaugural Metro East Kickoff Classic, sponsored by Prep Baseball Report.

“This win feels great,” said Nick Smith, CM’s new head coach, “The kids have put a lot of hard work into this season.”

Brandon Hampton, Corey Price, Spencer Powell, Jaxen Helmkamp and Brandon Carpenter scored one run each to lead CM to victory. The Rams were scoreless until the sixth, when CM pitcher Geoff Withers hit Cole Morgan during a bases loaded situation, forcing in a run by Jake Wylie. Their second and final run was scored by Chandler Meyer after Gage Burroughs hit a ground ball and reached on an error by CM’s Colin Overmeyer.

At the end of seven innings, Civic Memorial defeated Mount Vernon 5-2.

Article continues after sponsor message

Geoff Withers earned the win on the mound for CM, pitching six innings and surrendering only one run and six hits. In the junior’s first appearance of the season, he threw 18 first-pitch strikes.

“We’re really excited about Geoff,” Smith said. “He’s got a lot of upside and he can throw three pitches for strikes. We need that powerful pitching at the top of the rotation.”

Christian Stawar recorded the last three outs in the seventh to secure the save for CM.

Something that stands out the most for this year’s squad isn’t just their offense and pitching strengths. Their bond as teammates and friends shines just as bright.

“That’s definitely one of our strong points,” Smith said. “Everyone wants to win together.”

The Metro East Kickoff Classic continues Friday as the Eagles take on Belleville East at 4 p.m. back on Tom Pile Field.

More like this: