BETHALTO - Ryne Breyer, senior at Civic Memorial High School is signing with Illinois College on Thursday, April 24, 2025, at 2 p.m. at Civic Memorial.

Ryne chose Illinois College for his nursing and Spanish degree over several others including Case Western Reserve University, Milliken, and Illinois Wesleyan. Ryne is an Illinois State Scholar, Silver Medallion Recipient, President of Spanish National Honor Society, student leader for Bethalto School District Special Olympics, recipient of the Phillips 66 Scholarship, and on track to be Salutatorian for the class of 2025.

He has played tennis for Civic Memorial for four years and looks forward to continue playing at Illinois College.



