BETHALTO - On December 9, 2022, Civic Memorial High School held a ribbon-cutting event for its new American Education program, which started during the Fall semester. This program is granted funded through the American Pathways grant from the Illinois State Board of Education.

The "grow your own" program allows students to begin working towards their teacher's certification while earning four credits from Lewis and Clark Community College.

This innovative program is the first step in helping solve the teacher shortage problem that plagues many communities across Illinois and throughout the nation.

All students enrolled in this program are guaranteed a job interview upon completing their teacher certification.

Mr. Werden, ROE 41 Superintendent; Dr. Jill Griffin, Superintendent of Schools; Mr. Justin Newell, Principal; Mrs. Angie Neilson, Instructor; Ms. Yvette McLemore, Lewis and Clark; Ms. Cathy Laramee, Lewis and Clark; Ms. Birdy Pruessner, Lewis and Clark, and students enrolled in the program all participated in the ribbon cutting. This program is an example of how hard work and multiple stakeholders coming together can be a part of the solution to solving the teacher shortage.

