CM Grad Ashtin Linton Graduates From U.S. Marines Boot Camp
SAN DIEGO - Ashtin Linton, a 2022 Civic Memorial High School graduate, recently graduated from Marine Boot Camp, San Diego CA.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Ashtin will soon know where he will be stationed once he returns to San Diego to finish up the final camp details after a brief leave. He was a Civic Memorial High football player while at the school.
If you have a military accomplishment, e-mail them to news@riverbender.com and include a photo.
More like this: