SAN DIEGO - Ashtin Linton, a 2022 Civic Memorial High School graduate, recently graduated from Marine Boot Camp, San Diego CA.

Ashtin will soon know where he will be stationed once he returns to San Diego to finish up the final camp details after a brief leave. He was a Civic Memorial High football player while at the school.

