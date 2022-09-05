Ashtin Linton and his father, Dustin Koonce.

SAN DIEGO - Ashtin Linton, a 2022 Civic Memorial High School graduate, recently graduated from Marine Boot Camp, San Diego CA.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

Ashtin will soon know where he will be stationed once he returns to San Diego to finish up the final camp details after a brief leave. He was a Civic Memorial High football player while at the school.

If you have a military accomplishment, e-mail them to news@riverbender.com and include a photo.

More like this:

HSHS Names Southern Illinois Market Chief Medical Officer
Feb 6, 2025
From England to Alton: Hank Ford Shares "Implied Human Existence" in Photography
Jan 22, 2025
Ecology Enthusiasts from Across the Globe Assemble on SIUE’s Campus to Collaborate and Celebrate the Legendary Inventor Buckminster Fuller
Yesterday
Louer Facility Planning, Inc. Announces Leadership Transition and Record Sales Growth
Jan 22, 2025
Get Ready for an Engaging Winter at Alton Little Theater
Dec 17, 2024

 