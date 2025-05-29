JACKSON, Tenn. — The Alton River Dragons secured a 9–7 victory over the Jackson Rockabillys on Wednesday, May 28, 2025, in a tightly contested game at Jackson, Tenn.

Alton took an early lead, scoring twice in the first inning on a double by Kyle Campbell. The Dragons added two more runs in the second inning following an infield error. The Rockabillys rallied to tie the game at 4–4 in the fourth inning, but Alton responded with a three-run fifth inning, highlighted by key RBIs from Civic Memorial High graduate Bryer Arview and Joe Connolly.

Article continues after sponsor message

Caleb Clealand contributed further insurance runs with an RBI in the seventh inning and another run-scoring hit in the ninth. Arview and Connolly each recorded two hits, while Jayden Patel, Clealand, Campbell, and Tom Early added one hit apiece for the Dragons.

Jackson kept the contest close with late runs in the seventh and eighth innings, but Alton’s pitching staff held firm in the final frame to preserve the win. Pitcher JJ Jackson earned the victory for Alton.

The game featured a complete team effort from the River Dragons, combining strong offense, timely defense, and clutch pitching to overcome the Rockabillys.

More like this: