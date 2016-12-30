JERSEYVILLE – After three long days of play, The McCluer North High School Stars and Civic Memorial High School Eagles earned the opportunity to face one another in the Jersey Community High School Holiday Tournament.

After a tight game on Thursday night, the Eagles ultimately came out on top to defeat the Stars 65-52 and take the crown as champions.

“They [McCluer North] play a style of basketball we’re not used to seeing,” CM coach Jonathan Denney said. “We get to see them again in 12 days, so I look forward to playing them again. They bring something to us that we don’t normally see.”

McCluer North’s defensive style kept the Eagles on their toes, forcing contributors like Anna Hall, Tori Pfeifer and Alaira Tyus to come forward to make those scoring shots while Allie Troeckler and Kaylee Eaton were heavily screened.

“I’m a man-to-man guy probably 98 percent of the time,” he said. “I think you saw the two percent tonight. We had to switch up zones, had to keep them in front and make them beat us from the outside.”

Heading into the rest of the season, Denney still sees plenty of room for improvement, especially on defense.

“We have to get better defensively and keeping people in front of us. I’m not going to come out on man-to-man too much. That, or we’re going to have to work at zone and get better at zone. We’re very tough and we’re never out of many games.”

Allie Troeckler led the Eagles in scoring with 29 points. Alaira Tyus followed up with sixteen points. Anna Hall, Kourtland Tyus and Tori Pfeifer locked in 9, five and four points respectively. A heavy two-person screen on Kaylee Eaton caused her to land one two-point basket during this matchup.

Kaylee Eaton, Alaira Tyus were named to the All-Tournament team while Allie Troeckler took the title of tournament MVP. McCluer North's Eriyanna Simmons and Kortni Collins also were chosen for the All-Tournament team.

Kortni Collins led the Stars with 20 points added while Anasha Hurst brought in 12. Eriyanna Simmons scored 10 for the game while Dominique Oldham, Alyssa Walbridge and Janay Mosely scored five, three and two points respectively.

The Eagles extended their season record to an undefeated 15-0. The Stars currently stand at 6-6 for the season.

