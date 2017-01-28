CARROLLTON - For the third time this season, the Civic Memorial High School Eagles girls' basketball team has taken the top spot in a tournament. This time, the win comes against the Lebanon High School Greyhounds at the Carrollton Lady Hawk Invitational.

"It means a lot," CM's Allie Troeckler said. "We started really well in Salem, carried on in Jerseyville and pulled it off tonight. It shows how tough we are as a team."

"I think our night on defense was just outstanding," CM coach Jonathan Denney said. "That team [Lebanon] is very quick and very athletic and I think they're going to have a great run come the postseason.

The Eagles started off with an 11-point run in the first quarter courtesy of Hannah Schmidt, Kaylee Eaton and Kourtland Tyus, coming together to compensate for the heavy defense put on Troeckler. The dynamo pulled out and locked in six points in the second while Anna Hall and Monica Baker came off the bench to contribute.

CM held command over the Greyhounds well into the third and fourth by viewing their opponents' style and adjusting accordingly. At the final buzzer, the Eagles defeated the Greyhounds 48-35.

Troeckler, who also took the spot as Tournament MVP, locked in 20 points throughout the night. Anna Hall and Kourtland Tyus scored seven points each while Hannah Schmidt locked in 6 points in the first quarter alone. Kaylee Eaton landed five points while Alaira Tyus shot and made the final two-point basket in the fourth quarter. Monica Baker earned one from the foul line.

