CARROLLTON - The Lady Hawks kicked off their first match of their own 43rd Annual Carrollton Lady Hawk Girls Basketball Invitation Saturday morning at 9.

Seeded ninth in their own invitational, the brackets aligned in a way that the team was set to face the top-seeded Civic Memorial High School Eagles. The Eagles were 18-2 prior to Saturday morning's game, so Carrollton had quite a battle ahead of them.

Although Lady Hawks put up a great fight against the Eagles, they ultimately fell to their competitors 63-30 in the first game.

"It was a good effort," CM head coach Jonathan Denney said. "I think Allie Troeckler and Kaylee Eaton came here to play and thank goodness, because they were very active. We have to clean a few things up, though."

Article continues after sponsor message

Troeckler and Eaton led the Eagle offense with 27 and 21 points. Alaira Tyus locked in eight points for the morning while Hannah Schmidt and Kaylee Klaustermeier scored five and two points respectively.

"Any chance you can get to go ahead a caliber team like CM can make us better against the 1A teams in the postseason," Carrollton coach Blaine Hartwick said. "We have to come out with confidence and get a good start on the game [against McGibany]."

Libby Meuth and Claire Williams took charge for with 10 points each. Hannah Krumwiede contributed four points while Marley Mullink and Emily Struble each scored two. Anja Goetten and Grace Cox earned one point each from bonus shots.

The Lady Hawks move to the consolation bracket and will face Father McGivney Catholic High School at 5 p.m. Monday. The Eagles will move on toward to face the Granite City Warriors at 6 p.m. Tuesday back in Carrollton.

More like this: