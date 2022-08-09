BETHALTO – After a 7-4 season in 2021, the Civic Memorial High School football team is looking to boast another year above .500. The Eagles already held summer camps and practices throughout June and July, but Monday (August 8) marked the first day of regular season practices.

There are now a little under three weeks until the first game of the season, and the Eagles will be playing the same exact same schedule as last year actually.

The season will kick off with two home games against Alton Marquette and East Alton-Wood River before hitting the road in Roxana. The Eagles won all three of those games last year by scores of 48-7, 28-0, and 38-0 respectively.

Head coach Rick Reinhart doesn’t believe it’s going to be as easy as a year ago.

“We’re young, and they’re a lot better. All those teams have guys coming back. They’ll be much tougher games than in the past.”

He mentioned that those three games, in the beginning, are very important and that he hasn’t looked much deeper into the schedule than that right now.

After those games, they’ll take on Triad and Waterloo at home before ending with four straight away games against Highland, Mascoutah, Jersey, and Taylorville.

Last year, they finished the regular season 6-3. They won their first playoff game against Quincy Notre Dame by a close margin of 20-17 and then fell short to Sacred Heart-Griffin by a score of 42-7.

The Eagles lost to a very good team who ended up being the runner-up in the Class 4A State Championship game.

The Eagles are having a bit of a rebuilding year, but the players still believe they can come up with another successful season, one that even ends with a few postseason wins.

The 2022 season officially kicks off at 7 p.m. on Friday, August 26. CM will host Marquette, hopefully on their brand new turf field.

