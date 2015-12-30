ALTON – Civic Memorial’s football boys conduct strength workouts frequently in the off-season, but part of their workout on Tuesday and Wednesday turned into a community service project.

On Tuesday, a total of 23 Civic Memorial kids signed up to load and unload sandbags. Prior to Christmas, the boys were Christmas caroling and assisting the Boys & Girls Club in Bethalto.

“I have never seen a group of kids like it,” said Civic Memorial strength coach Jeff Pickering. “They are all a great group of kids. Over the past year, the football boys have done several community service projects and when they were needed, always rose to the occasion," Pickering said.

The strength coach said he thought the sandbagging to prevent floodwaters crashing into Alton will be something the boys will never forget and stay with them.

”I couldn’t be more proud of them,” he said.

