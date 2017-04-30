CM dominates in Madison County Girls Meet, appears primed for rest of season
WOOD RIVER - Civic Memorial’s girls track and a field team dominated a field of quality teams earlier in the week at East Alton-Wood River High School track to capture the Madison County Small Schools Meet with 74 points.
Metro East Lutheran in Edwardsville scored 56 points for second on Tuesday, while Madison was third with 51 points. East Alton-Wood River scored 36 points for fourth, followed by Roxana (32) and Marquette Catholic with 21 points.
Standout CM athlete Allie Troeckler, an all-state basketball selection, won two events, the shot put (33-7.5) and the 300 hurdles (48.6). Teammate Zoey Lewis won the 3,200 (12:52.6), defeating Riley Vickrey of Marquette Catholic, also a top-notch area distance runner (13:13.8). Lewis was second in the 800 (2:45).
100 hurdles - 1. Nottke, East Alton Wood River, 17.60
High jump - 1. Collins, Madison, 5-0
Long Jump - 1. Griffin, Madison 15-3.75
100 Meters - 1. Collins, Madison, 12.63
200 Meters - 1. Collins, Madison, 26.4
400 Meters - 1. Mitchell, CM, 1:04.0
800 Meters - 1. Baker, CM, 2:44
Discus - 1. Rudd, Roxana 90-7.5
4 x 100 Relay - 1. Madison, 51.9
4 x 200 Relay - 1. Metro East Lutheran, 1:57.6
4 x 400 Relay - 1. Civic Memorial, 4:26
4 x 800 Relay - 1. Metro East Lutheran, 11:40.52
