PLEASANT HILL, Ill. – The Culpepper & Merriweather (C&M) Circus is making its way to Pleasant Hill, bringing an authentic “Big Top” circus spectacle for the whole family to enjoy.

On Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, the circus is coming to the Pike County Fairgrounds at 210 W. Clay St. in Pleasant Hill, thanks to a sponsorship from the Pike County Fair Association. Described as an “authentic One-Ring, Big Top Circus,” the C&M Circus has been providing quality, local family entertainment for 40 years.

Circus Performances are set for 2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. Circus officials describe each 90-minute event as “an amazing show the whole family will love!” This year’s shows feature an all-new performance lineup for 2025, including: Big Cats presented by Trey Key; Aerialist Extraordinaire Simone on the trapeze; the Perez Daredevil Duo on the Tight Rope and Wheel of Destiny; the high energy Macias family hand and foot juggling; and everyone's favorite Circus Clown Leo Acton.

Circus-goers don’t have to wait for the main events to start the circus festivities, as plenty more fun is planned throughout the day. At 9:30 a.m., all are welcome to the “Tent Raising & Tour,” where attendees can get a behind-the-scenes look at the show, the care C&M Circus animals receive, and more. Then at 1 p.m., attendees can enjoy everything from pony rides to a giant slide, face painting, a concession stand, and more.

Tickets can be purchased in advance for $13 per adult or $8 per child (ages 2-12) or senior (ages 65+). Not only do a higher percentage of advance ticket sales go right back into the local community, advance ticket holders will also save money and time by skipping the Box Office line. Advance tickets can be purchased from any of the following locations before Circus Day on Aug. 30:

Prairieland FS Pleasant Hill

Central State Bank Pleasant Hill

Bank of Kampsville Pleasant Hill

UCB Pittsfield

Prairieland FS Pittsfield

Box Office tickets can be purchased on the circus grounds one hour before each show starts on Circus Day. These tickets are priced at $16 per adult or $9 per child or senior.

To find out more about the C&M Circus, visit cmcircus.com or their official Facebook page.

