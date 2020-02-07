Listen to the story

SEE GAME VIDEO:

ROXANA - Civic Memorial’s basketball boys captured one of their biggest wins of the season Thursday night in a makeup game at Roxana, sliding by the Shells 41-40 in overtime.

Roxana was ahead 18-12 at halftime, then CM rallied for the win in overtime.

Article continues after sponsor message

Alex Reams paced CM with 18 points, Travis Hillgross also contributed 11 points. Gavin Huffman led Roxana with 13 points and Parris White added 10 points.

CM improves to 7-16 overall on the season; Roxana drops to 18-8.

SEE PLAY OF THE GAME:

Charles Thomas also contributed to this story.

More like this: