CM Boys Soccer Taken Down By Triad – Suffer First Loss Of Season.

BETHALTO - The Civic Memorial boys soccer team began this season going 6-0, outscoring their opponents 30-5 during that span, but that streak ended when they met up with the Class 2A State Runner-Up Triad Knights.

The two schools locked up in their first Mississippi Valley Conference game of the season and it sure was a nail-biter.

The Knights started the season off slow to their standards with a couple of losses to some Southwestern Conference foes like Collinsville and O’Fallon. Triad lost both those games by scores of 3-2 each time and dropped to 0-2 on the season.

They turned themselves around with a dominant 6-0 win over Father McGivney and a 2-1 win over Granite City. With the narrow 1-0 victory over the Eagles, they improve to 3-2 on the season.

Triad could’ve taken the lead early against the Eagles as they had a great look in the second minute but couldn’t convert. Both teams had tons of chances in the first half, and both played with such high intensity.

It was one of the best halves of soccer CM head coach Derek Jarman had seen this season he said postgame. He was pleased that his side held the Knights scoreless as the two were still tied at zero at halftime.

Article continues after sponsor message

The breakthrough finally came nine minutes into the second half when Charlie Gentemann scored. He was assisted by Gibson Hunt.

After the Knights scored CM was visibly let down. By no means did they give up, but Triad started to possess the ball more and just wore the Eagles down. The task was too tall as Triad ended CM’s perfect season seven games in.

Triad did the scouting report. They knew they were going to have to mark the leading goal scorer in the STL region being senior forward Bryce Davis who has netted 17. The Knights defended him well and kept him relatively quiet during the game.

Jarman gave credit to Triad calling them one of the best in the state and a “well-oiled machine.”

The two schools will play the much-anticipated rematch on September 15th this time at Triad at 5:45 p.m.

Jarman was still pleased with the way his defense played and said there were a lot of good things to take out of the game against Triad. A lot of things to learn from. He said he was looking forward to watching the game film with the team.

CM firmly opens conference play now. The now 6-1 Eagles will take on Waterloo on Tuesday and then Highland on Thursday. Both games will be away. Their next home game will be against another conference opponent in Jersey on Tuesday, September 13th at 4:15 p.m.

More like this: