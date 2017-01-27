FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS – Civic Memorial's boys bowler Devin Davis has advanced to the final rounds of the IHSA State Boys Bowling Championship.

Civic Memorial boys squad failed to advance to the championship round on Saturday, ending the day 22nd in the 24-team field.

Roxana's Christian Bertoletti also was eliminated after Friday's competition was completed.

The Eagles finished the day in 22nd place in the 24-team field; the top 12 teams after Friday's competition advanced to Saturday's finals at St. Clair Bowl in Fairview Heights; the Eagles finished the day with a team 5,674, ahead of Northbrook Glenbrook North (5,618) and Mascoutah (5,604).

Machesney Park Harlem leads the team competition after the first day with 6,555, followed by O'Fallon (6,512), Rockton Hononegah (6,285), Triad (6,243), Freeport (6,182) and Rockford East (6,153) rounding out the top six. The second six teams in the standings consist of Roselle Lake Park (6,092), Belleville East (6,053), Orland Park Sandberg (6,051), LaGrange Lyons (6,044), New Lenox Lincoln-Way West (6,026) and Lockport Township (6,004).

Besides the Eagles and Indians, Columbia (tied for 16th with Burbank St. Laurence at 5,951) did not qualify for Saturday's play.

Davis stood at 53rd individually after Friday's play at 1,250 with a high game of 223 in his third game of the day; Bertoletti finished the day at 64th with a six-game score of 1,227 with a high game on the day of 219 in his second game. The individual leader after Friday's play was Nate Stubler of LaSalle-Peru at 1,642, which included back-to-back perfect games to close out the morning session and open the afternoon session; the last bowler with two perfectos at the state tournament was Machesney Park Harlem's Jacob Nimitz in the 2015 state tournament.

Collinsville's Clay Hartman stood second in the individual standings at 1,429 with a 280 high game in his fourth game of the day; he was followed by Nimitz (1,424 with a high game of 267), Oak Forest's Josh Boger (1,424 with a 268 high) and Hononegah's Brandon Mooney (1,364 with a 257 high) rounding out the top five. Highland's Collin Korte advanced to Saturday's play in 37th place with a 1,282 and a high game of 229.

The top 12 teams and top 30 individuals on eliminated teams and those competing as individuals advanced to Saturday's play, which begins at 9 a.m.

