EDWARDSVILLE – The Civic Memorial baseball team fell by a score of 11-7 against the Washington High School Panthers Friday night (March 18).

It was the Eagles’ season opener on a cold and rainy night.

Senior Braden Arview was the starting pitcher for CM. He started the game with a lineout and a strikeout before walking Washington’s Easton Harris. Gus Lucas hit a single which sent Harris to third, he scored to make it 1-0 on a wild pitch.

The Eagles came right back though when senior Luke Parmentier hit an RBI double scoring two runners to take the 2-1 lead. Senior Nick Brousseau came up to bat next and also hit an RBI double to increase the lead to 3-1.

The Eagles extended their lead some more in the second inning.

Things started off when senior Miguel Gonzalez singled. Junior Bryer Arview also singled to put runners on first and second. Senior Nick Williams then came up and doubled which increased the lead another run. After two wild pitches and two more runs CM led comfortably 6-1.

Not much happened in the third inning, but things sure turned around in the fourth.

One thing to note is that the sun went down, the wind picked up and a slight drizzle had begun to fall making playing (and spectating) conditions miserable during the fourth frame.

It didn’t seem to phase Washington. They went off and had a 10-run inning to regain

the lead 11-6.

The Eagles looked like they might come back when their turn to bat started with back-to-back walks. Arview got hit by a pitch to load the bases for CM. Senior Peyton Keller took a walk as one run crossed the plate, but it wasn’t enough.

The game was called after the fourth due to time.

“We had a good start,” head coach Nick Smith said postgame. “I wish we would’ve cashed in a few more times offensively. We had runners on second and third with less than two outs and didn’t score.”

In the end, his team gave up a five-run lead as the Eagles picked up their first loss of the season.

CM’s home opener is March 23 at 4:30 p.m. against Mount Vernon.

