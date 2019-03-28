EAST ALTON – A regional fitness institution is moving from its current location in Alton to a more suitable one in the developing Eastgate Plaza.

Club Fitness, which was founded in 1983 with a single location in Florissant, is opening a brand-new, top-of-the-line facility in the up-and-coming Eastgate Plaza featuring some of its best amenities. Club Fitness Director of Marketing Michelle Micheletti said the move is needed for the additional square footage the new location promises (up to 30,000). She also said Club Fitness will be investing as much as $3.5 million into the local economy for the development of the center, which also promises to bring between 50-60 new employment opportunities to the area.

This new facility is scheduled to open by July 2019 and feature a plethora of Club Fitness's most recent amenities, including both a hydro lounge featuring water-based massages, and a red light massage therapy room. Other amenities include a Pulse Studio for people to seek physical fitness either with coaching or their own regimen as well as through virtual classes, a women-only training center, and a kids club for some membership packages.

When asked why the Club Fitness location in Alton is moving to Eastgate, Micheletti said the developing Eastgate Plaza fits their needs as a company.

“We need something with more space than we have now,” she said. “And that space is hard to come by. We need to find somewhere that can hold everything and provide ample parking. With the development of Eastgate Plaza going on right now, it looks like a great location.”

Since its founding, Club Fitness has grown to include 23 locations across the region, generating as much as $40 million in revenue with more than 700 people employed. Those full-time employees have 100 percent stock ownership in the company, making it the only company in this “market space,” which is owned entirely by its employees.

Outside of the East Alton facility, Club Fitness will also be expanding into Maplewood, Fenton and Fairview Heights, while also doubling the size of several clubs and doing enhancements on current facilities. Those expansions will also require the hiring of between 50-60 people at each location.

