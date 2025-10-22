ALTON - Cloverleaf Golf Course will host a two-man scramble with over $5,000 available in prizes.

On Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, golfers of all skill levels can join the scramble for the chance to win and enjoy a day on America’s oldest family-owned and operated golf course. Located at 3555 Fosterburg Road in Alton, Cloverleaf Golf Course is known for its “rich history” and fun environment for events, charity scrambles, and days of golfing, explained Kim.

“This is just one that we wrap up the year with and we have a lot of fun with it, so we’re very excited,” Kim said of the Nov. 1 scramble. “It’s always a good time. We want you to get lucky. We want you to bring your dream team.”

Up to 72 teams will compete in flights on Nov. 1. There is a shotgun start at 10 a.m. Entry costs $160 per team and includes lunch, a practice round, and an additional walking round in addition to the scramble’s 18 holes. There are also several hole-in-one $200 cash prizes.

Kim explained that Cloverleaf is an “all-abilities course.” The scramble teams will be divided into flights. She emphasized that this gives everyone the opportunity to win big.

“We basically gauge based on skill,” she said. “You go out and we separate into flights. It goes by skill level so that everybody has a chance to walk away with some money.”

Cloverleaf Golf Course was founded in 1931 by the current owner’s great-grandfather, who decided to transform the family dairy farm into a golf course. Kim noted that this transformation brought a lot of joy and excitement to the community during the Great Depression, giving people an affordable entertainment option.

“It’s really cool, and right here in Alton,” she said. “It’s nostalgic. Putting golf clubs in people’s hands during the Great Depression, that’s the reason they opened the doors. They wanted people to have someplace to go to when times were hard.”

As the golf course prepares to celebrate its 100th anniversary in a few years, their clubhouse is full of memorabilia, and they continue to grow their events and offerings. Kim said they recently hosted a wedding on their patio, complete with a full-service bar. She noted that they can work with any budget and accommodate up to 80 people.

“If you’re interested, give me a call,” she said. “Start to finish, we want to make sure your event is smooth and exactly what you’re looking for.”

The golf course will also release their member rates in mid-November so golfers can prepare for the 2026 season. In the meantime, they hope to welcome many people to their Nov. 1 scramble.

If you are interested in joining the two-man scramble, hosting an event, or learning more about Cloverleaf Golf Course, call 618-462-3022. You can also check out the official Facebook event page for more information.

“It’s just something we look forward to every year,” Kim added. “I know we have our regular people who come out, and we’re always looking to invite more and more people to come check us out. We’ve got something special going on. We’ve got a lot to offer our area.”

To learn more about Cloverleaf Golf Course, visit their official website at CloverleafGolfCourse.com or their official Facebook page.