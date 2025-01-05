Listen to the story

Area businesses and churches are closed on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, due to the winter weather in our area.

CLOSED Sunday - Businesses

Nautilus Fitness Center will be closing at noon

East Alton American Legion Post 794

Gateway Arch



Bakers and Hale

El Mezcal Restaurant

ATT Store (Alton)

EXO Nail (Edwardsville)

Bluff City Grill

Lambert Airport (Delays and Cancellations)

Duke Bakery

Edwardsville YMCA

Grafton Winery The Vineyards

Dillards (South County Mall)

Dillards St. Clair Square (Fairview Heights)

Dillards (St. Louis Galleria)

Geno's 140 Club

Germania Brew Haus

Hayner Public Library - all locations

Heaterz Sports Tap

Mac's Pizza and Poker - Godfrey

Maeva's Coffee - Alton

MCT Transit - Pontoon Beach

Mississippi Mud Pottery - Alton

Mister Donut - Godfrey

Old Bakery Beer

Wood River Rec Center

Roper's Regal Beagle

Senior Services Plus Wellness Center - Alton

Shivers Frozen Custard - Godfrey

Wood River Public Library

St. Louis Zoo



CLOSED Sunday - Churches

Bethesda Baptist Church - Granite City

Bread of Life Fellowship Church - Alton

Carlinville United Methodist Church

Center Grove Presbyterian Church - Edwardsville

Connect Church - South Roxana

Dayspring Church - South Roxana

Deliverance Temple Complex COGIC - Alton

East Alton First UMC

Evangelical UCC - Godfrey

Enjoy Church - online services only Jan. 5

Faith Lutheran Church - Godfrey

First Baptist Church - Maryville

First Baptist Church - Wood River

First Congregational Church - Bunker Hill

First Presbyterian Church - Alton

First Presbyterian Church - Edwardsville

Godfrey Church of Christ

Grace Baptist Church - Granite City

Heartland Baptist Church - Alton

Jerseyville First Assembly of God

Main Street United Methodist Church - Alton

Metro Community Church - Edwardsville

NET Community Church - Staunton

North Alton Baptist Church

Shalom Church in Florissant

Shrine Of Our Lady Of The Snows - Belleville

St. Paul's Episcopal - Alton

World Changing Word Of Faith - Granite City

If you have a closing or cancellation, please e-mail news@riverbender.com or text 618-623-5930.

