Closings and Cancellations: Multiple Local Businesses And Churches Closed Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025
Area businesses and churches are closed on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, due to the winter weather in our area.
CLOSED Sunday - Businesses
Nautilus Fitness Center will be closing at noon
East Alton American Legion Post 794
Gateway Arch
Bakers and Hale
El Mezcal Restaurant
ATT Store (Alton)
EXO Nail (Edwardsville)
Bluff City Grill
Lambert Airport (Delays and Cancellations)
Duke Bakery
Edwardsville YMCA
Grafton Winery The Vineyards
Dillards (South County Mall)
Dillards St. Clair Square (Fairview Heights)
Dillards (St. Louis Galleria)
Geno's 140 Club
Germania Brew Haus
Hayner Public Library - all locations
Heaterz Sports Tap
Mac's Pizza and Poker - Godfrey
Maeva's Coffee - Alton
MCT Transit - Pontoon Beach
Mississippi Mud Pottery - Alton
Mister Donut - Godfrey
Old Bakery Beer
Wood River Rec Center
Roper's Regal Beagle
Senior Services Plus Wellness Center - Alton
Shivers Frozen Custard - Godfrey
Wood River Public Library
St. Louis Zoo
CLOSED Sunday - Churches
Bethesda Baptist Church - Granite City
Bread of Life Fellowship Church - Alton
Carlinville United Methodist Church
Center Grove Presbyterian Church - Edwardsville
Connect Church - South Roxana
Dayspring Church - South Roxana
Deliverance Temple Complex COGIC - Alton
East Alton First UMC
Evangelical UCC - Godfrey
Enjoy Church - online services only Jan. 5
Faith Lutheran Church - Godfrey
First Baptist Church - Maryville
First Baptist Church - Wood River
First Congregational Church - Bunker Hill
First Presbyterian Church - Alton
First Presbyterian Church - Edwardsville
Godfrey Church of Christ
Grace Baptist Church - Granite City
Heartland Baptist Church - Alton
Jerseyville First Assembly of God
Main Street United Methodist Church - Alton
Metro Community Church - Edwardsville
NET Community Church - Staunton
North Alton Baptist Church
Shalom Church in Florissant
Shrine Of Our Lady Of The Snows - Belleville
St. Paul's Episcopal - Alton
World Changing Word Of Faith - Granite City
If you have a closing or cancellation, please e-mail news@riverbender.com or text 618-623-5930.
