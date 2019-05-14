ALTON - Argosy Casino Alton today announced that it will resume operations at 10 a.m. this Thursday, May 16, 2019.

Major flooding in the surrounding region caused Argosy to temporarily close on Friday, May 3, due to elevated Mississippi River levels that caused limited access to the property.

“Our guests’ and team members’ safety is always our primary concern," Argosy Vice President and General Manager Steve Peate said in a statement. "Our team has been working diligently to ensure a safe environment for our guests prior to opening.

"We are now confident we can resume operations and provide the entertaining and rewarding experiences that our guests have come to expect from our property."

